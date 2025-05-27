A Voice for Justice: How Jeff Reichert Turned to an ADA Advocate to Defend His Rights and Protect His Son
In a family court system increasingly criticized for opacity, jurisdictional gamesmanship, and disregard for the rights of both parents and children, Jeff Reichert has made a bold move: he retained an independent ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) advocate to help him challenge what he believes to be a deeply flawed and discriminatory legal process t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Father & Co. to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.