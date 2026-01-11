A newly filed lawsuit in Baltimore County puts a spotlight on a familiar but rarely acknowledged family-court outcome: a temporary order that quietly becomes permanent — while a child grows up without one of their parents.

The lawsuit was filed by Jeff Reichert, a father who says he has not had meaningful contact with his son, Grant, since February 2, 2022. Grant was 12 years old at the time. He is now approaching adulthood.

According to the complaint, a 90-day no-contact order entered during custody proceedings was never meaningfully reviewed or lifted. Instead, Reichert alleges, it became the starting point of nearly four years of separation — a period that has included missed birthdays, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holidays with no contact at all.

The filing points back to a different moment. In 2019, the Baltimore County Circuit Court entered a Final Consent Order granting Reichert primary custody. Around the same time, a mediation email described Grant as thriving and discussed shared parenting. That email also stated that when Grant turned 12, his opinion would guide future arrangements. Reichert alleges that rather than being heard through a lawful process, his relationship with his son was effectively erased through temporary and defective mechanisms.

The lawsuit also raises concerns about third-party interference. Reichert alleges that schools and other institutions acted on unserved or invalid protective orders, physically preventing communication between father and child without a final court determination permanently severing the relationship.

Disability rights are also central to the case. Reichert, a disabled U.S. Army veteran, alleges he was denied reasonable accommodations and meaningful access to court processes that determined the future of his relationship with his son.

Importantly, the lawsuit does not ask a court to decide custody anew. It seeks clarity and guardrails: whether unserved protective orders can be enforced at all, whether third parties may intervene without due process, and how temporary measures can quietly result in permanent family separation.

For many parents, the case reflects a painful reality of family court — separation does not always come with a final ruling. Sometimes it happens through temporary decisions that never end, while a child waits.

More case information available at FreeGrantReichert.com.