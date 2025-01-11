A Plea From An Alienated Father To the Potential Boyfriends and Stepfathers: Don’t Be the New Piece in an Abusive Puzzle of Parental Alienation
Beware of the Narcissistic and Abusive Mother
I never imagined I’d have to fight for the right to be in my child’s life. I never thought I’d have to prove my love for the person who means the most to me. Yet, here I am—an alienated father, silenced and sidelined by a mother who has mastered the art of manipulation. Every day, I miss my child with an ache that no words can capture, and every day, I …