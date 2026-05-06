Father & Co.

Father & Co.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
16m

This is the ugly truth: protective orders are both too weak and too easy. Too weak for real predators, who laugh at paper and keep their guns. Too easy for liars, who weaponize ex parte claims to destroy custody, reputation, and fatherhood without proof. That combination gets people killed and children stolen. A false accusation is not harmless. It clogs the system, dulls the radar, and makes real danger harder to detect. A paper order does not stop a bullet. Real enforcement, real triage, real penalties for perjury, and real accountability might. Families need all of it now.

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