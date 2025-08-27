Father & Co.

Father & Co.

JasonWickBatStroke
1h

1.) Take away God.

2.) Eradicated the nuclear family.

3.) Call masculinity toxic.

4.) Cope Nihilism with Big Pharmaceutical Company Drugs/SSRI’s.

5.) Results=Another crazed lunatic mass psychopathic shooter.

Bruce Eden
29m

GUNS ARE NOT A PROBLEM IN THIS SHOOTING!!!!!!! The transgender mutant was the PROBLEM IN THIS SHOOTING!!!!!!

We are now being inundated with news media screeching about GUN SAFETY, which is a false narrative to promote GUN CONTROL. This is the narrative of COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIPS!!!!! GUNS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM. PEOPLE ARE THE PROBLEM!!!!!!! The shooter obtained his firearms LEGALLY!!!!!

The person who shot up the school had serious mental health issues, and was probably on drugs (or off of medications). Apparently, this transgender mutant came from a divorced family. His mother was interviewed on TV and couldn't understand why he did it. Then they said that the father lived in a house about 1 mile from the shooting.

The person is/was a Trump-hating transgender according to his-her manifesto. This transgender guy was obsessed with mass murder and mass killers according to his on-line searches. If the transgender (him) was pushed by the school system or something else to become transgender, therein lies the problem. For schools, so-called "mental health experts" egging on boys to become girls and girls to become boys, even though all the medical, psychiatric, and psychological peer-reviewed studies, scholastic and expert studies, peer-reviewed periodicals, and even the most prestigious children's hospitals all say the same thing: the frontal lobe of the human brain, the decision-making and reasoning part of the brain IS NOT FULLY DEVELOPED UNTIL AGE 25!!!!!! Even college-age children are NOT TO BE SUBJECTED to these transgender Frankenstein medical procedures or be subjected to transgender programming. The "education" industry system in concert with the psychological/psychiatric industry, along with the legal industry, has overstepped its bounds and have usurped parental rights at and to the altar of Lucifer.

Turning anyone under 25 into a transgender monster-mutant is blatant felony child abuse and felony child sexual abuse. It is the money hungry industries that have created this nightmare of society, that was pushed into existence by the Democrat-Communist party. Communists use the goal of going after the children and breaking up families in order to gain total control over society and, hence, the government and nation. Divisiveness is Communism's/Marxism's/ Socialism's claim to fame. As former Soviet Dictator Vladimir Lenin said: "The goal of Socialism IS Communism".

