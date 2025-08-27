A Generation Raised in the Shadow of Violence: Guns or Family Breakdown?
On August 27, 2025, another nightmare struck America. During morning Mass at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, a 22-year-old gunman opened fire through church windows, killing two children, ages 8 and 10, and injuring 17 others, including 14 children. Authorities say the suspect had barricaded doors, used a smoke bomb, and posted disturbing drawings and preparations online before the attack.
For today’s headlines, it’s another horrific school shooting. For an entire generation of children since 9/11, it’s just the latest in a long list of nightmares they’ve grown up with.
Politicians responded immediately, as they always do. Tweets were drafted, podiums filled, and familiar slogans returned: “We must act now to stop gun violence.” But after two decades of these tragedies, it’s time to ask the harder question: Is the problem really the guns? Or is it the complete failure and breakdown of family values in this country?
The Easy Answer vs. the Hard Truth
It is politically easy to focus on firearms. Guns are tangible, controversial, and fit neatly into partisan talking points. Yet focusing only on the weapon obscures the harder truth: a generation of children has been raised in a society where family life has collapsed.
More children grow up in single-parent households than at any point in American history.
Family courts often deepen trauma, pitting parents against each other in zero-sum battles while ignoring children’s best interests.
Communities that once reinforced accountability and shared values have been hollowed out, replaced by isolation, consumerism, and social media addiction.
The result? Millions of young people grow up without stability, discipline, or healthy attachments. A gun in their hands is tragic—but the real danger is the despair and brokenness in their hearts long before they ever pick one up.
The Forgotten Root Causes
Look at the profiles of many mass shooters and a familiar pattern emerges: family instability, absent fathers, abuse, neglect, alienation, and untreated trauma. The firearm is the tool of violence—but the motive often traces back to years of disconnection and collapse at home.
Instead of addressing this, our institutions paper over the wounds:
Schools emphasize safety drills but fail to nurture resilience and values.
Courts strip parents of due process, severing bonds between children and the very people meant to protect them.
Politicians grandstand about “gun reform” while ignoring the cultural collapse right in front of them.
Why Politicians Refuse to Address Family Courts
Here lies the greatest hypocrisy: the very politicians who cry the loudest about “saving lives” refuse to address the corruption and dysfunction of America’s family court system.
Why? Because most of them are attorneys themselves. They know that fixing family courts would:
Cut off a billion-dollar pipeline of lobbyist money.
Remove lucrative kickbacks and referrals their judge and attorney friends enjoy.
Expose the greed, abuse of power, and control that has turned family law into a profit machine at the expense of children and parents.
Family courts were supposed to protect families, but instead they tear them apart—creating instability that ripples through society. Politicians won’t touch it because reform would mean dismantling one of the most corrupt cash cows in American law.
And so the cycle continues: broken families feed despair, despair feeds violence, and violence becomes another excuse for politicians to score partisan points while protecting the very system that fuels the crisis.
What Children Have Truly Inherited
Since 9/11, American children have inherited more than just a world of fear. They’ve inherited:
A culture where families are expendable.
A justice system that destroys families for profit.
Leaders who treat faith, discipline, and family as relics instead of anchors.
It’s no wonder so many young people feel lost. When the home collapses, the heart follows. And when the heart collapses, tragedy often follows in its wake.
What Needs to Change
If we are serious about ending mass violence, then we need to move beyond hashtags and speeches. America must confront its own reflection. Guns are not the root cause of this epidemic—the breakdown of family and values is.
That means:
Reforming family courts to protect bonds, not sever them.
Exposing and eliminating the money pipeline that keeps courts corrupt.
Rebuilding cultural respect for fatherhood, marriage, and responsibility.
Creating communities that value connection over consumerism.
Restoring family as the cornerstone of stability in American life.
Conclusion
Yes, guns are a factor. But without the complete breakdown of family values—and the corruption of family courts that profit from tearing families apart—we wouldn’t see this epidemic of despair and violence in the first place.
The weapon is secondary. The real crisis is that we’ve raised a generation of children in broken homes, fractured communities, and failing systems—and then act surprised when brokenness erupts into violence.
Until leaders acknowledge that truth and have the courage to reform family courts, their cries to “stop gun violence” will remain empty slogans. The cure isn’t just gun control. The cure is rebuilding families and stripping corruption out of the courts.
1.) Take away God.
2.) Eradicated the nuclear family.
3.) Call masculinity toxic.
4.) Cope Nihilism with Big Pharmaceutical Company Drugs/SSRI’s.
5.) Results=Another crazed lunatic mass psychopathic shooter.
GUNS ARE NOT A PROBLEM IN THIS SHOOTING!!!!!!! The transgender mutant was the PROBLEM IN THIS SHOOTING!!!!!!
We are now being inundated with news media screeching about GUN SAFETY, which is a false narrative to promote GUN CONTROL. This is the narrative of COMMUNIST DICTATORSHIPS!!!!! GUNS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM. PEOPLE ARE THE PROBLEM!!!!!!! The shooter obtained his firearms LEGALLY!!!!!
The person who shot up the school had serious mental health issues, and was probably on drugs (or off of medications). Apparently, this transgender mutant came from a divorced family. His mother was interviewed on TV and couldn't understand why he did it. Then they said that the father lived in a house about 1 mile from the shooting.
The person is/was a Trump-hating transgender according to his-her manifesto. This transgender guy was obsessed with mass murder and mass killers according to his on-line searches. If the transgender (him) was pushed by the school system or something else to become transgender, therein lies the problem. For schools, so-called "mental health experts" egging on boys to become girls and girls to become boys, even though all the medical, psychiatric, and psychological peer-reviewed studies, scholastic and expert studies, peer-reviewed periodicals, and even the most prestigious children's hospitals all say the same thing: the frontal lobe of the human brain, the decision-making and reasoning part of the brain IS NOT FULLY DEVELOPED UNTIL AGE 25!!!!!! Even college-age children are NOT TO BE SUBJECTED to these transgender Frankenstein medical procedures or be subjected to transgender programming. The "education" industry system in concert with the psychological/psychiatric industry, along with the legal industry, has overstepped its bounds and have usurped parental rights at and to the altar of Lucifer.
Turning anyone under 25 into a transgender monster-mutant is blatant felony child abuse and felony child sexual abuse. It is the money hungry industries that have created this nightmare of society, that was pushed into existence by the Democrat-Communist party. Communists use the goal of going after the children and breaking up families in order to gain total control over society and, hence, the government and nation. Divisiveness is Communism's/Marxism's/ Socialism's claim to fame. As former Soviet Dictator Vladimir Lenin said: "The goal of Socialism IS Communism".