Today is Parental Alienation Awareness Day — a date set aside to reckon with one of family law’s most corrosive and least-discussed dynamics: the systematic severing of a parent-child bond, often through legal processes that were designed to protect children but can be weaponized against them.

Jeffrey Reichert hasn’t seen his son since September 15, 2022.

He hasn’t spoken to him by phone since December 2024.

That child — identified in court records only as G.R., now a teenager — spent the first years of his life primarily with his father. According to court records from Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, Reichert was granted primary physical custody after documented incidents involving the child’s mother, Sarah Hornbeck, including a 2019 Final Protective Order issued after Hornbeck passed out from drinking while the child and his three-year-old brother were left alone, and a court-extended protective order in February 2020 after Hornbeck failed multiple sobriety tests while on criminal probation. The 2019 consent order, entered after years of Baltimore City litigation, gave Reichert primary physical custody with tie-breaking authority and required Hornbeck to submit to ongoing sobriety monitoring as a condition of visitation.

That was the baseline. What happened next is the story.

A New Court, A New Case

In July 2020, Hornbeck filed a motion to modify custody in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County — not Baltimore City, where the parties had litigated for nearly a decade and where the existing protective orders and consent agreement were on file. According to Reichert’s federal civil rights complaint, Hornbeck represented in her filing that she resided in Anne Arundel County. He alleges that representation was false, and that she actually resided in Baltimore City or Baltimore County. The federal complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, characterizes the jurisdictional move as a deliberate effort to escape the oversight of the Baltimore City court and circumvent the existing consent order’s mandatory mediation clause.

Reichert’s motions to transfer the matter back to Baltimore City — or to Virginia, where he relocated in late 2020 — were denied. Anne Arundel County retained jurisdiction. A new judge, new proceedings, and a new record were underway.

The court record that followed is voluminous. What it shows, documented across hundreds of docket entries, is a cascade of criminal charges that were filed against Reichert and then dropped or dismissed — every single one. According to the federal amended complaint, the State of Maryland brought at least 26 criminal charges against Reichert, stemming from applications for statements of charges filed by Hornbeck. He was arrested three times. He spent 19 days incarcerated. All 26 charges were either dropped by prosecutors or dismissed by courts, with proceedings terminating in his favor.

Twenty-six charges. Zero convictions.

What Was Lost

On September 19, 2022, after a multi-day trial, the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County awarded Hornbeck sole physical and legal custody of G.R., effectively ending Reichert’s access to his son. The order stated that the court was “unable to make a finding at this time” that Reichert could have unsupervised visitation without risk of further psychological harm to the child. Since that date, according to his federal complaint, Hornbeck has not permitted Reichert to visit G.R. — not supervised, not unsupervised, not by phone.

In October 2024 — more than two years after that order — Hornbeck filed for a new temporary protective order in Baltimore County’s District Court, prohibiting Reichert from contacting G.R. by any means. At the time she filed, according to Reichert’s amended complaint, he had not seen his son in more than 33 months and had not spoken to him in more than a year.

A protective order was filed against a man who had no contact with the child it was meant to protect him from.

What Parental Alienation Looks Like in Court Records

Parental alienation is not always dramatic. It does not always announce itself. Sometimes it looks like a motion filed in the wrong jurisdiction that no court will correct. Sometimes it looks like criminal charges that consume a parent’s resources, reputation, and time — even when every charge fails. Sometimes it looks like an October protective order against a father who last saw his son in September 2022.

Reichert is an attorney. He has had the tools to document what has happened to him, and he has used them. Not every parent in this position does. For those without legal training or financial resources, the pattern documented here — jurisdiction manipulation, criminal charges as litigation weapons, progressive restriction of contact, a court order that becomes a wall — can end a parent-child relationship permanently and invisibly.

Today, Reichert’s son is a teenager. 16 to be exact. The years Reichert has not been present for are not years that can be recouped in a hearing room.

The Unanswered Question

Maryland family courts have significant discretion. They also have — as this series has documented — a pattern of deciding cases in unreported opinions that receive no public scrutiny and set no precedent. The five appellate opinions in Reichert v. Hornbeck are all unreported. None generated a request for publication under Maryland Rule 8-605.1(b). None will be cited in another case.

What accountability exists when a parent is progressively cut off from a child, the charges filed against him all fail, and the appeals disappear into a category of decisions the legal system does not require anyone to notice?

That is not a rhetorical question. It is the question this series intends to answer.

Jeffrey Reichert’s federal civil rights case, Case No. 1:24-cv-01865, is pending in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. The custody matter, Case No. C-02-FM-20-001706, remains active in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County. This article is part of an ongoing investigative series examining unreported appellate opinions in Maryland family court. The series hub and all previously published articles are available at Riptide.report.

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