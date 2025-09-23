Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
23m

Abolish family court , or Divorce severs economic attachment. This shot has got to stop , no more

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture