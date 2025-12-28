Every year, as the calendar fills with holidays, family court quietly changes its rules.

Orders become flexible.

Enforcement becomes optional.

Delay becomes policy.

And children lose time with a parent—not because the law requires it, but because the system allows it.

This series has examined how that happens. But at the center of every procedural failure is a simple truth that often goes unspoken:

A child’s right to both parents does not expire in December.

Children Are Not Seasonal Interests

Family court often treats parenting time as adjustable—something that can be shifted, shortened, or postponed in the name of calm.

But children do not experience relationships as calendar blocks.

They experience them as presence.

Consistency.

Reliability.

A parent who disappears during holidays does not disappear temporarily. They disappear at moments that carry meaning for a lifetime.

No court order restores a missed Christmas morning.

No January hearing replaces a lost tradition.

Time with a parent is not a benefit to be rescheduled.

It is a bond to be protected.

How the System Loses Sight of the Child

Throughout the holiday season, courts speak frequently about the “best interests of the child.”

Yet the child’s actual experience is rarely centered.

Instead, decisions are shaped by:

docket pressure

institutional convenience

fear of conflict

misplaced emphasis on adult tone

What gets lost is the most basic question:

Did the child lose meaningful time with a parent—and if so, why was that allowed?

Silence from the court answers that question louder than any ruling.

Neutrality That Harms Is Not Neutral

Courts often justify non-enforcement as restraint.

But restraint that consistently benefits one party and harms the child is not neutral—it is outcome-shaping.

When:

orders are ignored without consequence

violations are deferred indefinitely

delay becomes the default response

The system effectively chooses separation.

Not because the law demands it.

But because enforcing the law feels uncomfortable.

Children pay for that discomfort.

The Fiction of “We’ll Make It Up Later”

One of the most damaging myths in family court is the idea that lost time can always be restored.

It can’t.

Holidays are not interchangeable.

Childhood moments are not fungible.

Attachment does not pause and restart on a court’s schedule.

When time is taken during emotionally significant periods, the loss compounds. It reshapes routines. It alters expectations. It changes what feels normal.

And by the time the court “fixes it,” the child has already adapted to absence.

What Children Learn From Seasonal Justice

Children learn from patterns, not promises.

When courts allow holiday access to be denied, children learn:

that relationships are conditional

that authority decides who shows up

that absence can be explained away

These lessons do not stay in childhood. They shape trust, security, and identity.

A system that claims to protect children must account for what it teaches them through inaction.

A Child-Centered Standard

If family court were truly centered on children, holidays would trigger more protection—not less.

A child-centered approach would require:

immediate enforcement of existing orders

clear consequences for denied access

guaranteed make-up time when violations occur

written findings when enforcement is refused

recognition that delay itself causes harm

None of this is radical.

All of it is consistent with the stated goals of family court.

The Question That Ends the Debate

If a child’s right to both parents can be suspended for convenience, when does it actually exist?

If enforcement disappears when it matters most, what does the order protect?

And if courts will not act when harm is most predictable, who exactly is being served?

This Is Where Accountability Begins

The holidays expose what the system prefers to hide.

They show how quickly rights yield to comfort.

How easily children’s needs are subordinated to process.

How silence replaces responsibility.

A child’s right to both parents is not a courtesy.

It is not seasonal.

And it is not optional.

Until family courts treat it that way, the harm will continue—quietly, predictably, and year after year.

Stolen Holidays is a Father & Co. investigative series examining how family courts allow holiday access to be denied without accountability. If you have information related to holiday visitation denial, judicial non-enforcement, or delayed enforcement practices, you may submit information for confidential review.