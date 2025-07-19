Next week, America will mark 35 years since the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)—the landmark civil rights law enacted on July 26, 1990, meant to guarantee equality for individuals with disabilities. But while government agencies prepare their press releases and advocates prepare their hashtags, many disabled Americans remain sidelined, silenced, and ignored—especially by the very systems that claim to protect them.

From employment to family court to healthcare, the ADA’s promises remain unfulfilled, and the federal government seems more interested in symbolic gestures than actual enforcement.

No Word from the White House?

So far, President Donald Trump has not issued a proclamation acknowledging the 35th anniversary of the ADA. That silence may disappoint some, but let’s be honest: Even during the Biden years, awareness outpaced action.

For example, while Biden’s administration pushed for digital accessibility updates under Title II, it routinely failed to enforce ADA rights in family courts, where thousands of disabled parents—especially those with unseen disabilities like PTSD, ADHD, or traumatic brain injuries—are routinely denied accommodations, due process, and even access to their children.

Now under Trump, the ADA faces even more uncertainty, especially after the administration’s early 2025 decision to roll back Obama- and Biden-era guidance on ADA enforcement, citing regulatory overreach.

Bureaucratic Lip Service Is Not Civil Rights

Federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Labor and EEOC have already begun previewing the ADA anniversary with statistics, webinars, and “impact stories.” They’ll tout expanded employment opportunities, accessible buildings, and inclusive policies.

But here’s the truth behind the spin:

Disabled workers still earn just 74 cents on the dollar compared to their non-disabled peers.

Unemployment among the disabled remains disproportionately high.

Family courts continue to discriminate against disabled parents—with no accountability.

Digital access is still a mess, especially in rural America, despite looming 2026 deadlines.

The ADA was supposed to protect against all of this. But in 2025, it's clear: the law has become more of a suggestion than a shield.

Disability Rights: Where’s the Enforcement?

The core problem? Lack of enforcement. The Department of Justice investigates some cases, but far too many violations go unchecked. Whether it’s adoption agencies rejecting disabled parents, schools ignoring IEPs, or judges brushing aside ADA accommodation requests in custody battles—there is no real fear of consequence for breaking the law.

Even when disabled citizens do everything right—submit documentation, request accommodations in writing, follow every ADA protocol—they’re still met with silence, delays, or denials. And unless you can afford a high-priced lawyer to sue the government or a corporation, you're often out of luck.

What Conservatives Should Champion

Here’s where a conservative perspective matters: the ADA is not a call for endless expansion of bureaucracy or bloated entitlements. It is a promise of equal treatment under the law. That promise is being broken—not for lack of spending, but for lack of accountability, transparency, and judicial consistency.

If a disabled veteran is denied accommodations in family court…

If a parent with ADHD is falsely painted as unstable…

If a job applicant with PTSD is ghosted after disclosure…

…it’s not because the ADA needs more revisions. It’s because government agencies, courts, and employers are not being held to the law as written.

This is about rule of law, equal protection, and limited but effective governance. In short, conservatives should be leading the charge to demand enforcement—not more empty ceremonies.

What to Watch for on July 26

As the anniversary approaches, expect:

Rallies on Capitol Hill demanding restoration of ADA funding

Agency statements touting minor gains while ignoring widespread violations

Local proclamations (like in Massachusetts and Iowa) recognizing the ADA, even if the federal government stays silent

Pushback from advocacy groups warning of threats to disability rights amid budget negotiations

But don’t expect serious reforms. Not unless voters, lawmakers, and the courts start treating ADA violations as real civil rights violations—not as PR liabilities.

Final Word

Next week, as politicians smile for the cameras and issue their ADA “celebrations,” let’s remember the disabled Americans who don’t get to celebrate—because they’ve been denied their rights, their accommodations, their children, or their jobs.

Thirty-five years is long enough to wait. The ADA doesn't need another anniversary party. It needs a backbone.