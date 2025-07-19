35 Years of the ADA: A Civil Rights Law in Name, Not in Practice
Next week, America will mark 35 years since the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)—the landmark civil rights law enacted on July 26, 1990, meant to guarantee equality for individuals with disabilities. But while government agencies prepare their press releases and advocates prepare their hashtags, many disabled Americans remain sidelined, silenced, and ignored—especially by the very systems that claim to protect them.
From employment to family court to healthcare, the ADA’s promises remain unfulfilled, and the federal government seems more interested in symbolic gestures than actual enforcement.
No Word from the White House?
So far, President Donald Trump has not issued a proclamation acknowledging the 35th anniversary of the ADA. That silence may disappoint some, but let’s be honest: Even during the Biden years, awareness outpaced action.
For example, while Biden’s administration pushed for digital accessibility updates under Title II, it routinely failed to enforce ADA rights in family courts, where thousands of disabled parents—especially those with unseen disabilities like PTSD, ADHD, or traumatic brain injuries—are routinely denied accommodations, due process, and even access to their children.
Now under Trump, the ADA faces even more uncertainty, especially after the administration’s early 2025 decision to roll back Obama- and Biden-era guidance on ADA enforcement, citing regulatory overreach.
Bureaucratic Lip Service Is Not Civil Rights
Federal agencies like the U.S. Department of Labor and EEOC have already begun previewing the ADA anniversary with statistics, webinars, and “impact stories.” They’ll tout expanded employment opportunities, accessible buildings, and inclusive policies.
But here’s the truth behind the spin:
Disabled workers still earn just 74 cents on the dollar compared to their non-disabled peers.
Unemployment among the disabled remains disproportionately high.
Family courts continue to discriminate against disabled parents—with no accountability.
Digital access is still a mess, especially in rural America, despite looming 2026 deadlines.
The ADA was supposed to protect against all of this. But in 2025, it's clear: the law has become more of a suggestion than a shield.
Disability Rights: Where’s the Enforcement?
The core problem? Lack of enforcement. The Department of Justice investigates some cases, but far too many violations go unchecked. Whether it’s adoption agencies rejecting disabled parents, schools ignoring IEPs, or judges brushing aside ADA accommodation requests in custody battles—there is no real fear of consequence for breaking the law.
Even when disabled citizens do everything right—submit documentation, request accommodations in writing, follow every ADA protocol—they’re still met with silence, delays, or denials. And unless you can afford a high-priced lawyer to sue the government or a corporation, you're often out of luck.
What Conservatives Should Champion
Here’s where a conservative perspective matters: the ADA is not a call for endless expansion of bureaucracy or bloated entitlements. It is a promise of equal treatment under the law. That promise is being broken—not for lack of spending, but for lack of accountability, transparency, and judicial consistency.
If a disabled veteran is denied accommodations in family court…
If a parent with ADHD is falsely painted as unstable…
If a job applicant with PTSD is ghosted after disclosure…
…it’s not because the ADA needs more revisions. It’s because government agencies, courts, and employers are not being held to the law as written.
This is about rule of law, equal protection, and limited but effective governance. In short, conservatives should be leading the charge to demand enforcement—not more empty ceremonies.
What to Watch for on July 26
As the anniversary approaches, expect:
Rallies on Capitol Hill demanding restoration of ADA funding
Agency statements touting minor gains while ignoring widespread violations
Local proclamations (like in Massachusetts and Iowa) recognizing the ADA, even if the federal government stays silent
Pushback from advocacy groups warning of threats to disability rights amid budget negotiations
But don’t expect serious reforms. Not unless voters, lawmakers, and the courts start treating ADA violations as real civil rights violations—not as PR liabilities.
Final Word
Next week, as politicians smile for the cameras and issue their ADA “celebrations,” let’s remember the disabled Americans who don’t get to celebrate—because they’ve been denied their rights, their accommodations, their children, or their jobs.
Thirty-five years is long enough to wait. The ADA doesn't need another anniversary party. It needs a backbone.
According to to DHHS and census statistics for 2025, 28.7% of the population has a functional disability. An estimated 70 million Americans navigate daily life with challenges in hearing, vision, mobility, cognition, self-care, or independent living. This data underscores the importance of comprehensive disability awareness and the need for accessible infrastructure, healthcare services, and employment opportunities across the nation.
46 percent of those aged 75 years and older in the United States are living with a disability. The growing elderly population and higher rates of chronic disease have contributed to an increase in the number of people living with disabilities worldwide and in the United States.
According to the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitative Research 2024 Annual Report on People With Disabilities in America, the following statistics show:
Role of the Environment
While also not a gap, but an indicator of local area accessibility, the Disabling Environments Index increased from 32.4 percent in 2021 to 32.6 percent in 2022. The Index is the percentage of persons(civilians (ages 18-64 under living in community settings) with hearing, vision, ambulatory, and/or cognitive disabilities) reporting independent living disability (i.e., difficulty doing errands alone such as visiting a doctor’s office or shopping).
Institutionalization
The gap in the “percentage of living in institutional group quarters” between people (civilians 64
years old or younger) with and without disabilities narrowed from 2.45 percentage points in 2021 to 2.44 percentage points in 2022.
Education: High School
The gap in the “percentage attaining a high school diploma or equivalent” between people (civilians 25-34 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities narrowed from 6.3 percentage points in 2021 to 5.9 percentage points in 2022.
Education: College
The gap in the “percentage attaining a bachelor’s degree or higher” between people (civilians 25-34 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities narrowed from -21.5 percentage points in 2021 to -20.4 percentage points in 2022.
Employment
The gap in the “employment-to-population ratio” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities narrowed from -35.9 percentage points in 2021 to -34.4 percentage points in 2022.
Earnings from Work
The gap in “median earnings from work” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the
community and working full-time, full-year) with and without disabilities widened from -$6,825 in
2021 to -$8,331 in 2022.
Poverty
The gap in the “poverty rate” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities widened from 13.5 percentage points in 2021 to 14.3 percentage points in 2022.
Health Insurance
The difference in the “percentage with health insurance coverage” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities decreased from 2.1 percentage points in 2021 to 1.9 percentage points in 2022.
Health Insurance: Private
The gap in the “percentage with private health insurance coverage” between people with (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) and without disabilities narrowed from -27.2 percentage points in 2021 to -26.3 percentage points in 2022.
Mass Transit to Work
The difference in the “percentage of workers using mass transportation to go to work” between
people with (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) and without disabilities decreased
from 0.7 percentage points in 2021 to 0.6 percentage points in 2022.
Age of Home (1990+)
The gap in the “percentage living in homes built in 1990 or more recent” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities narrowed from 7.1 percentage points in 2021 to 6.9 percentage points in 2022.
The gap in the “percentage living in homes built in 1990 or more recent” is not compared between 2020 and 2021 because a change in the response options on the ACS Housing Questionnaire made it easier to select newer houses/apartments (see Appendix for details).