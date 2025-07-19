Father & Co.

Jul 20

According to to DHHS and census statistics for 2025, 28.7% of the population has a functional disability. An estimated 70 million Americans navigate daily life with challenges in hearing, vision, mobility, cognition, self-care, or independent living. This data underscores the importance of comprehensive disability awareness and the need for accessible infrastructure, healthcare services, and employment opportunities across the nation.

46 percent of those aged 75 years and older in the United States are living with a disability. The growing elderly population and higher rates of chronic disease have contributed to an increase in the number of people living with disabilities worldwide and in the United States.

According to the National Institute on Disability, Independent Living, and Rehabilitative Research 2024 Annual Report on People With Disabilities in America, the following statistics show:

Role of the Environment

While also not a gap, but an indicator of local area accessibility, the Disabling Environments Index increased from 32.4 percent in 2021 to 32.6 percent in 2022. The Index is the percentage of persons(civilians (ages 18-64 under living in community settings) with hearing, vision, ambulatory, and/or cognitive disabilities) reporting independent living disability (i.e., difficulty doing errands alone such as visiting a doctor’s office or shopping).

Institutionalization

The gap in the “percentage of living in institutional group quarters” between people (civilians 64

years old or younger) with and without disabilities narrowed from 2.45 percentage points in 2021 to 2.44 percentage points in 2022.

Education: High School

The gap in the “percentage attaining a high school diploma or equivalent” between people (civilians 25-34 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities narrowed from 6.3 percentage points in 2021 to 5.9 percentage points in 2022.

Education: College

The gap in the “percentage attaining a bachelor’s degree or higher” between people (civilians 25-34 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities narrowed from -21.5 percentage points in 2021 to -20.4 percentage points in 2022.

Employment

The gap in the “employment-to-population ratio” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities narrowed from -35.9 percentage points in 2021 to -34.4 percentage points in 2022.

Earnings from Work

The gap in “median earnings from work” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the

community and working full-time, full-year) with and without disabilities widened from -$6,825 in

2021 to -$8,331 in 2022.

Poverty

The gap in the “poverty rate” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities widened from 13.5 percentage points in 2021 to 14.3 percentage points in 2022.

Health Insurance

The difference in the “percentage with health insurance coverage” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities decreased from 2.1 percentage points in 2021 to 1.9 percentage points in 2022.

Health Insurance: Private

The gap in the “percentage with private health insurance coverage” between people with (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) and without disabilities narrowed from -27.2 percentage points in 2021 to -26.3 percentage points in 2022.

Mass Transit to Work

The difference in the “percentage of workers using mass transportation to go to work” between

people with (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) and without disabilities decreased

from 0.7 percentage points in 2021 to 0.6 percentage points in 2022.

Age of Home (1990+)

The gap in the “percentage living in homes built in 1990 or more recent” between people (civilians 18-64 years old living in the community) with and without disabilities narrowed from 7.1 percentage points in 2021 to 6.9 percentage points in 2022.

The gap in the “percentage living in homes built in 1990 or more recent” is not compared between 2020 and 2021 because a change in the response options on the ACS Housing Questionnaire made it easier to select newer houses/apartments (see Appendix for details).

2025
