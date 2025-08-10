Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Bruce Eden
2d

Two quotes come to mind: Actor icon John Wayne said: "Life is tough. It's tougher if you're stupid". And, the Biblical quote: "An eye for an eye, and a tooth for tooth".

John Wayne was correct. People need to educate themselves to life and what hardships come their way. Never stop educating yourself. Always keep abreast of societal, scientific, legal and moral education of what is going on in your life and in society. Education makes you mentally tough.

And, if someone does you "dirty", whether physically or emotionally/mentally/verbally, give it back to them in spades. Don't sit there and take it. President Donald Trump is not a petty person. He doesn't get back at people maliciously. He goes after their money; where it hurts the most.

