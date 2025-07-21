Father & Co.

Father & Co.

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom (not my real name)'s avatar
Tom (not my real name)
Jul 21

Awesome synopsis of many important points. The one that is missing is vengeful court staff insiders within court systems that are motivated and have opportunity to taint a litigant as they have tried in the ONTARIO, CANADA Family SUPERIOR Court. Staff using authorized privileged access in a unauthorized criminal method. This has be verified in both legacy paper-based continuing record case files with photographic evidence and is alleged in electronically stored and accessible CASELINE / CASECENTER case file access which is manipulated at whim and attempts to get information through an FOI request gets denied. Computer system audit records do not lie if they are preserved - which by law they are required. Being mistreated as a litigant is family court regardless of gender is a big problem in the Ontario Canada Family Superior Court. The success I have had in discovering and providing proof has been due to making connections with reluctant collaborators inside the Court System that you learn from who help you determine how the system is exploited from within.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HFCRights's avatar
HFCRights
Jul 21

Split couples should never have to go to Court . Period.

We need Divorce to sever economic attachment. When that happens. This massive injustice will cease.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Michael "Thunder" Phillips
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture